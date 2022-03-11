Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

NYSE MANU opened at $12.68 on Monday. Manchester United has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $548.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Manchester United’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Manchester United by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after buying an additional 218,178 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

