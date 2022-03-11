Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $873.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.38. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $25.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 92.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

