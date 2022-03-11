PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PHX Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 0.77.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens bought 40,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $93,030.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 134,162 shares of company stock worth $300,928 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 79,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 296,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the period. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

