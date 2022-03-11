ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESE opened at $70.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.81. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.46 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 13.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

