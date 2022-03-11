General Electric (NYSE:GE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “General Electric is poised to benefit from its portfolio-restructuring plans, expansion in the digital business, product innovation and efforts to deleverage the balance sheet in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, the company's earnings increased year over year. For 2022, the company anticipates organic sales to increase in high-single digits year over year. Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $2.80-$3.50 per share, suggesting an increase from $1.71 recorded in 2021. Free cash flow is expected to be $5.5-$6.54 billion. However, headwinds related to supply-chain constraints and inflationary pressure are likely to impact the performance in the quarters ahead. Foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying. In the past year, General Electric’s shares have underperformed the industry and look comparatively overvalued.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Shares of GE opened at $91.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

