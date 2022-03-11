Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Rises By 539.4%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, an increase of 539.4% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sentage stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sentage worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNTG stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

