BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.10.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 5,866,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 4th quarter worth $57,976,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,532,000 after purchasing an additional 750,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,738,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after purchasing an additional 641,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.
About BTRS (Get Rating)
BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.
