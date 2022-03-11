Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB) Short Interest Up 239.3% in February

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the February 13th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANB. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I is based in Palo Alto, California.

