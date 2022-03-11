$1.23 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) will announce $1.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $2.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full year sales of $13.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $33.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $146.51 million, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $232.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Provention Bio.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Provention Bio by 92.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.14.
Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.
