Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

NLLSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nel ASA from 10.00 to 11.40 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

NLLSF opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.14.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.