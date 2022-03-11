Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.73% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $12,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 36.1% in the third quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,975,000 after buying an additional 276,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 0.81%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 3,297 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $68,940.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 14,222 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $297,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

