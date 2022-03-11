Morgan Stanley Has $12.76 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,237 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 121.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $23.96.

