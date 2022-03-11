Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of CI Financial worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at about $13,240,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the third quarter valued at about $7,591,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,018,000 after buying an additional 364,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 280,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 113.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 240,438 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CIXX opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

CI Financial Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.