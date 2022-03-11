Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 23,334 Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.05% of Axonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axonics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 241,568 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 227,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axonics by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after acquiring an additional 271,768 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.37 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,840 shares of company stock worth $6,603,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

