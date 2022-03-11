Danske Upgrades Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) to Buy

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Thule Group AB has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

