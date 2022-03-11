Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.
About Land Securities Group (Get Rating)
Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.
3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
