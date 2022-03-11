Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.39. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $31.33.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

