Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Rotork has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

