FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Upgraded at Citigroup

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
About FirstRand (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstRand (FANDF)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.