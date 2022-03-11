FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Upgraded at Citigroup

FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Get FirstRand alerts:

About FirstRand (Get Rating)

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.