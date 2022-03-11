California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. Core & Main Inc has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.