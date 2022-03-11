California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $502,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.
