ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $2,068,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in ProAssurance by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ProAssurance by 106,506.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ProAssurance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProAssurance in the third quarter worth $76,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:PRA opened at $25.21 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

