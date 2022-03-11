Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $451,000 Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 26.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 104,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth about $342,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $640.00.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $421.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $429.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $307.19 and a 12-month high of $891.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

