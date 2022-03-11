Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 2,608.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAUT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,228,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 231,491 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 747,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 386,463 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 320,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NAUT opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.