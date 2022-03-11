California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,848 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,023,000 after purchasing an additional 303,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 210,536 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 255,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

