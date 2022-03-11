California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Keros Therapeutics worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $218,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,931,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 105.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $36,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,356. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

KROS stock opened at $54.42 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $71.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. Research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.