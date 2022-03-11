California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,774 Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,774 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Kronos Bio worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRON shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:KRON opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $400.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.69. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $32.18.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $140,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

