Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stake Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Albireo Pharma worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $624.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $32.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 74.80% and a negative net margin of 83.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other Albireo Pharma news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,373 shares of company stock valued at $158,325. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

