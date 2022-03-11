California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of International Money Express worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

IMXI opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 43.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $85,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 53,216 shares of company stock valued at $849,609 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

