Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.38% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $12,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $198.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.99 and a fifty-two week high of $246.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.25.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

