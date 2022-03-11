Invesco Ltd. Takes Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,248.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 130,500 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 78.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 192.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $129,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,890 shares of company stock valued at $828,548. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $30.91 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $501.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

