Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 543,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCRX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,910 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 46,535 shares during the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

