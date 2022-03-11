Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 33,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3,558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

