Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.47% of VSE worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VSE by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of VSE by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

VSE stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72 and a beta of 1.53. VSE Co. has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.29). VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

