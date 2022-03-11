Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $4,071,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on salesforce.com (CRM)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.