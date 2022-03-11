Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $4,071,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.69. The stock has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

