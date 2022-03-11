Short Interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Grows By 213.6%

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 627,600 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the February 13th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyren stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

