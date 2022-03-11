Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,578.13 ($99.29).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,525 ($98.60) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RKT opened at GBX 5,733 ($75.12) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,121.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,989.87. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,269.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.