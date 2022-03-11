Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $2.83 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,073 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Workiva by 17.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Workiva by 40.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

Shares of WK stock opened at $100.14 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -133.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.76.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

