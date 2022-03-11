Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 33,818 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inotiv by 2,350.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

NOTV has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inotiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. Inotiv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $586.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Cole Davis acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $25,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $115,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,556 shares of company stock worth $400,195. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

