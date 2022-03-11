Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $12,956,400.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
DE stock opened at $378.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.88 and a 200 day moving average of $359.81.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 187,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,618,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
