Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $12,956,400.00 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DE stock opened at $378.15 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $405.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.88 and a 200 day moving average of $359.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 187,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,618,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,556,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

