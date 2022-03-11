Short Interest in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Rises By 208.3%

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 208.3% from the February 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Get Global X Education ETF alerts:

Shares of EDUT stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Education ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Education ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.