Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SALM stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $93.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.55. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 91,726 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

