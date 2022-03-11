JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
