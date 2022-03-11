JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 155,507 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 397,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

