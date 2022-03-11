Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

QTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

QTNT stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 31,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $39,815.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quotient by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quotient by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,533,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quotient by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 75,345 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quotient by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 866,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 338,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

