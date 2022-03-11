Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 32,272 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 496,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,747,000 after buying an additional 335,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,454,767 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.
About Telefónica (Get Rating)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
