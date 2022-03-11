Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 124,266 Shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,266 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.56% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

