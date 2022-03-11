Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,357 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.54% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 349.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

