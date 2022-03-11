Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 289.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.53 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 169.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 238,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 32,350 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.