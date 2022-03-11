Short Interest in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Expands By 289.3%

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 289.3% from the February 13th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $29.53 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.