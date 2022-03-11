Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.01. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 99,779 shares.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 134,396 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 739,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 250,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.