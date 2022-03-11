Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.07. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 2,913 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

