MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.57. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 27,150 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.
The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 1.10.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
