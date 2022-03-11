MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $18.41

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.41, but opened at $17.57. MAG Silver shares last traded at $17.90, with a volume of 27,150 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 119,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

